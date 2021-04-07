DHR Health Athlete of the Week: Freddy Rojas Jr.

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Junior right fielder Freddy Rojas Jr. continues to make a name for himself, nabbing him two weeks on College Baseball’s national players of the week, securing him the spot as our DHR Health Athlete of the week.

Rojas was on a roll last week – holding onto a six-game home run streak before having it snapped on Saturday against Dallas Baptist. The streak ended just two shies of the NCAA record for home runs in consecutive games.

For the week, Rojas hit .333 (4-for-12) with two home runs, two doubles, five walks, two RBI, three runs scored, a stolen base, a .556 on-base percentage, and a 1.000 slugging percentage.