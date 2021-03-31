COVID INFO COVID INFO

DHR Health Athlete of the week: Aaron Nixon

Athlete Of The Week

by: Amanda Atwell

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Former McAllen Bulldog pitcher Aaron Nixon has had a stellar start to his career with the Texas Longhorn’s baseball team, earning him a spot as our DHR Health Athlete of the Week.

Nixon has cemented a spot as a go-to closer for the Longhorns, appearing in nine games so far this season for the No. 9 ranked Texas squad. He earned his first career win in a save against South Carolina on March 12.

The freshman has posted a 3.38 ERA, tallying 14 strikeouts on 13.1 innings pitched so far this season.

