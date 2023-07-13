MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Aleah Kalifa’s hard work on the softball diamond earned her a spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Red vs. Blue All-Star Game.

The junior at Rowe High School was 1 of 26 girls selected for the event in Arlington, Texas.

“I just feel like I’ve come so far after all the work I’ve put in,” said Aleah Kalifa, junior shortstop at Rowe High School. “It’s just really nice to see how everything is working out right now.”

Kalifa had a breakout junior season on the diamond. Kalifa stepped up for the Rowe ball club, playing any position that was asked of her.

Aleah was Rowe’s “Swiss army knife” all season long.

“She was mostly our shortstop,” said Aissa Hinojosa, Rowe’s Head Softball Coach. “She actually saw a little bit of time pitching, a little bit of time at third, a little bit of time at catcher and a little bit of time at first.”

Kalfia was selected to the All-Star game as a shortstop, a position she had never played entering the 2023 season.

Aleah is known as a leader through her actions. It took her some time to adjust playing at short, but she found her stride as the season progressed.

Softball was not always easy for Kalifa. Aleah struggled with confidence early in her career. With the right coaches and teammates, Kalifa slowly started to believe in herself.

That belief led to success on the diamond.

“I feel like once I started believing in myself is when the results started to show,” said Kalifa.

Kalifa is a quiet by nature, but don’t let that fool you about her leadership. No matter her personal performance, Aleah proves to be a great teammate.

Hinojosa expects Kalifa’s leadership to grow even more her senior season.

“She’s going to motivate you,” said Hinojosa. “She’s going to help you give you advice and do those types of things when you need it, and she’s always going to be your biggest supporter if she’s your teammate.”

Kalifa faces the best softball talent in Texas on July 12.