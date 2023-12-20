WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco East head basketball coach Zeke Rodriguez’s love for the game has rubbed off on his son, Zion.

“He loves the game,” said the coach. “He loves to work. He wants to get better and get challenged.”

Zeke, who played collegiately, noticed his son’s love for the game when Zeke would tag along with him at basketball games.

“Five, six, seven at halftime shooting baskets, playing with his brother,” Zeke said. “So, he’s been around the game a lot and seen a lot. That’s helped him love the game.”

Zion began training with father as an elementary student.

The hard work he put in got him ready to play for the varsity team at Weslaco East as a freshman.

“Getting advice from him everyday,” said the Weslaco East junior guard. “Coming to school and asking lots of questions. For him to answer them to the best of his knowledge is a blessing.”

The younger Rodriguez was originally an attack-minded guard who wanted to drive to the basket.

The junior has expanded his game over the years.

“He’s worked on his jumper,” said Zeke. “That jumper is getting there now. Now working on his threes. We’re trying to put a whole package for him together.”

Zion’s refined skills helped him reach the 1,000-point mark in his career this season.

“I know a lot of great players hit a thousand,” said Zion. “Just being able to hit a thousand for me is a blessing.”

The Rodriguez family’s basketball bond was momentarily broken up when Zeke suffered a heart attack in in 2019.

“All the training I’d do with him, I wasn’t able do it anymore,” Zeke said. “Really hurt me because I wasn’t able to help him during that time.”

“It’s hard not having him there,” said Zion. “I just had to persevere and push through, hope everything goes for him well and continue to work hard in his honour.”

Zeke says the life-changing experience heightens his appreciation for numerous hours he gets to spend with his son.

“Not a lot of coaches get to coach their kid,” Zeke said. “I’ve been blessed that I do have that opportunity. We drive to school together. We go home together. If he needs anything here on campus, I’m here for him.”