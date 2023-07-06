EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley FC forward Wilmer Andres Cabrera has been on a man on a mission in front of goal.

“Main focus has been on creating chances,” Cabrera said. “Strike on goal and put ball in back of net.”

Cabrera has found the back of the net four times during RGV FC’s five-game unbeaten streak.

The Colombian forward scored a pair of goals last week as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 road win against Oakland.

“We understand each other more,” Cabrera said. “We have an identity and have been working towards it well. Helps we have a lot of numbers now. At beginning of season, we didn’t have as many.”

Cabrera leads the team with five league goals.

He is the son of RGV FC head coach Wilmer Cabrera.

“I think it’s positive pressure,” Cabrera said. “It’s my dad, he wants the best for me. So, I know pressure he puts on me is for best. I don’t take it in a negative way.”

The younger Cabrera made his RGV FC debut in 2018. He then played college soccer at Butler University.

Cabrera says his time at Butler helped get him ready for his second chance with the Toros.

“I feel like I got bigger, faster, stronger, matured a bit, that always helps,” Cabrera said. “I obviously knew Gerson, as he was my coach when I was here. Coming back, having him as the assistant helps.

Cabrera and the Toros look to extend their unbeaten streak on Saturday when they host Orange County.

Kick-off at H-E-B Park is set for 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8.