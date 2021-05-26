Athlete of the Week: Victor Loa

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) — The final Rio Grande Valley team left in the UIL Baseball State Playoffs is the Los Fresnos Falcons, and the pitcher that helped keep the team alive is Valley Sports Central’s Athlete of the week.

Senior pitcher Victor Loa pitched a complete game for the Falcons, holding his perfect game through the fifth inning. He tallied 14 strikeouts allowing only one earned run on one hit and two walks.

The Falcons continue their season in the regional semi-finals on Friday against Round Rock at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi.