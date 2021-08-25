Athlete of the week: UTRGV’s Enock Asante

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Men’s Soccer Team started their season off on the right foot last weekend, securing a 1-0 win over St. Mary’s University in an exhibition game at Brownsville Sports Park.

The lone goal coming courtesy of freshman, Enock Asante, a new face to watch on the Vaquero’s squad, earning him his spot as our Valley Sports Central Athlete of the week.

Asante is a former member of the Tottenham Hotspur developmental squad. The center forward from Mampong, Ghana will be one to watch in the coming season.

UTRGV men’s soccer kicks off regular season play against the University of Central Arkansas on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Conway, Arkansas.

The Vaqueros will hit the road for the entire month of September, returning home for their first appearance at the UTRGV Soccer Track and Field Complex on October 1 at 1:00 p.m.