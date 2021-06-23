Athlete of the Week: UTRGV’S Desirea Buerge

EUGENE (KVEO) – Wearing her uniform from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Track & Field team for the final time on the national stage, graduate student Desirea Buerge finished 11th out of 12 in the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Trials to cap an outstanding season and collegiate career on Saturday at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

For that finish, she earns our Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.

Buerge threw 55.44 meters on her first attempt, the fourth-best mark in program history. She fouled on her final two attempts.

Buerge wraps up her career holding the top six spots and nine of the top 11 in the discus in program history, including a throw of 58.90 meters to qualify for the trials. She ranks 11th among Americans and 59th in the world.