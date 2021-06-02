Athlete of the week: UTRGV Baseball team

EDINBURG (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Baseball Team fell in the finale of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament during the weekend, but not before battling back from the elimination bracket to compete in the championship game. For this, they have earned Valley Sports Central’s Athletes of the Week.

UTRGV also learned on Saturday that graduate student second baseman Andy Atwood, graduate student center fielder Coleman Grubbs, and postbaccalaureate shortstop Christian Sepulveda are All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament honorees.



Atwood, Grubbs, and Sepulveda helped lead UTRGV to a 3-2 record and runner-up finish at the WAC Tournament.

Atwood hit .368/.520/.632, going 7-for-19 with one home run, one triple, five RBI, six runs scored, and one stolen base.



Grubbs hit .286/.360/.333, going 6-for-21 with one double, seven RBI, six runs scored, and two stolen bases. He also made multiple diving catches.



Sepulveda hit .400/.429/.650, going 8-for-20 with three doubles, one triple, one RBI, eight runs scored, and a stolen base.