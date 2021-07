EDINBURG (KVEO) – The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros held the Austin Bold to another tie 1-1 this weekend at H-E-B Park in Edinburg. Goalkeeper Tyler Deric kept the Toros in the game through the final minute posting three saves, and only one goal against. For that, he is our Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.

The Toros return to action against Phoenix rising on Saturday, July 31st in Phoenix.