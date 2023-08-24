LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria Cross Country standouts Armando and Anthony Morales love to compete. Armando won the first race between the sophomore twin brothers.

“Armando was unfortunately born first,” Anthony jokingly said.

Anthony was born one minute after Armando. The twin brothers have competed against each other since they were kids.

“This one memory, we would always say, I’m faster, I’m faster, we would race down the street and back,” Armando said.

The sophomores helped La Feria earn a second-place finish at the UIL 4A State Cross Country meet in 2022.

The brothers have shined in the early part of this season. The twins are staples at the front of the pack on race days.

“It shows what our training is based off of and our competitiveness and the way we run races,” Armando said.

Armando won their race hosted by Edcouch-Elsa a couple of weeks ago. Anthony finished in second place.

Last week, Anthony won their race in McAllen. His brother took second.

“I feel if he has his really good days he can probably beat me, probably,” Anthony said. “If I have my good days, I can beat him.”

Their goal for this season is team-oriented.

They want to help La Feria reach the podium once again in this year’s state cross country meet in November.