BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville Veterans charged to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, led by quarterback Storm Montoya.

The junior set a goal at the start of the season: make history.

Brownsville Veterans is the first Brownsville school to ever reach the fourth round of the playoffs after they knocked off the No. 7 ranked team in Texas, PSJA North.

“This year, it just had a different feeling,” JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans Head Coach, said. “We were able to win our first two games. We were heading into the third round. We knew our opponent was going to be PSJA North, but there was a sense of calmness because we had been there, done that.”

Montoya and the Chargers shocked the Rio Grande Valley by putting up 45 points against a stout Raider’s defense.

However, Storm and the Chargers were not surprised. To them, it proved how consistent and dedicated they were to getting past the third round.

“It just shows don’t underestimate us that much because we’re going to come and come hard because we practice hard to be ready for any situation,” Montoya said.

The third round win for Brownsville Veterans went far beyond the field of play. The entire city of Brownsville has rallied behind the Chargers and their playoff run.

They are the only school in Brownsville history to compete for a regional title. For the players and coaching staff, this deep playoff run is for the city they love.

“This is not only for Brownsville Veterans, but it’s for Brownsville,” Montoya said. “I love this city, and I just want the best for it. It’s always been a dream of mine. It’s just amazing. I can’t grasp my mind around it.”

This playoff run also hits close to home for Montoya and his family. Storm’s family has pushed him throughout his football career, taking him across the state to compete with the best talent Texas has to offer.

Seeing his role grow within the Charger’s program, it was an emotional celebration for the Montoyas on Friday night.

“It touches my heart because they’ve done everything for me,” Montoya said. “I might get emotional, too, sometimes, but I just want to keep on going because I’m unsatisfied right now.”

Montoya and Brownsville Veterans now turn their attention to Corpus Christi Miller. The regional final for Region IV-5A DI will be played at Sams Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:00 p.m.