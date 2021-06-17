Athlete of the Week: Shaine Casas

OMAHA (KVEO) — McAllen High School graduate and Texas A&M swimmer Shaine Casas continues to compete at the highest level for a chance at qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games.

For that, Casas is the Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.

Casas finished third in the 100-meter backstroke final on Tuesday night with a time of 52.76, missing his first chance at qualifying for the 2020 Olympic games.

Casas lead the group at the turn, but three-time gold medalist Ryan Murphy overtook Casas to finish with a time of 52.33, followed by Hunter Armstrong in second at 52.48.

Casas will compete in two other events, the 200-meter backstroke and the 100-meter fly in hopes of qualifying for the games.

The 200-meter backstroke preliminary qualifying will take place at 10:22 a.m. on Thursday. The 100-meter fly preliminary round will be at 11:01 a.m. on Friday.