RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Serina Ramirez took home the gold for Rio Grande City in the Shot put after battling injuries her senior season.

The senior won the 5A UIL Track and Field State Meet with a throw of 48 feet, 7.75 inches. The win meant more to Ramirez this season after taking third place during her junior year.

“I just felt so excited, so many emotions,” said Serina Ramirez, state champ in girl’s shot put. “It was so overwhelming. I still, to this day, don’t know what went on. I just felt super happy that I finally got to where I was supposed to be.”

It’s been an up-and-down season for Ramirez. She battled two ankle sprains during her senior year, sidelining her for most of the season.

It wasn’t until the district meet that she began to find her footing and regain her confidence.

“Spraining your ankle, obviously, you’re not going to want to come back,” said Ramirez. “You’re going to be like, oh, I already sprained my ankle twice. I’m done. It’s my senior year, and I don’t want to come back and finish it off.”

Ramirez came back stronger than ever. From the district meet to the state meet, Serina progressed, throwing personal best after personal best.

Serina’s win at state came on her final throw. The win, however, did not come as a surprise.

Ramirez began track 12 years ago as a young girl. She said her mother wanted her to get out of the house and find something to enjoy.

Her younger sister was interested in track at the time. While she was a runner, Ramirez found her passion as a thrower.

From that moment on, Ramirez has never considered herself an underdog.

“I’ve never been the underdog. Getting the state championship proves to everybody that I am the thrower, like I am her,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez will continue her throwing career at TCU. She only visited one school during the recruitment process because of her grandfather’s death.

Despite that, Serina saw TCU as the best fit for her to further her career in the sport.

“Competing in the Big 12 is something I never thought would happen,” she said. “If you would’ve told me I would be competing in such a big conference, I would’ve never believed you.”

Ramirez’s records speak to her success. She not only holds the Rio Grande City record for girls’ shot put, but she also holds the RGV record.

She hopes to be an inspiration for future RGV girl throwers.

“I didn’t have that kind of person to be pushing me because I didn’t have that many coaches,” said Ramirez. “I’m just happy to be that role model younger girls in the sport can look up to.”