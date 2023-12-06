BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sergio Sosa has claimed his stake in the family for being a part of the best Brownsville Veteran’s football team in program history.

The junior has been a Swiss army knife for this Chargers team all season. Losing the quarterback battle in the spring to Storm Montoya, Sosa’s attitude never faltered.

Sosa epitomized what it means to be a Brownsville Veterans Charger.

“If we had every kid in our program be like Sergio Sosa, I’d be telling you, ‘Hey, man. Book your ticket to Dallas, Texas, because we’re going to be there,’” JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veteran’s Head Coach, said.

Sosa’s two older brothers also played at Brownsville Veterans. Growing up, Sosa closely watched his brothers and critiqued their styles of play.

Sergio said, “I was always following in their footsteps, and they always pushed me to do better.”

Brownsville Veterans’ win against Corpus Christi Miller punched the Chargers’ ticket to the state semi-finals. They became the first team since 2003 to reach the fifth round.

A hot topic of debate in the Sosa household has always been, which brother’s team was the best? After the regional final win, Sergio is confident in his 2023 squad can take any team that’s gone through Brownsville Veterans.

“I have the upper hand,” Sosa said. “They’re always talking about, ‘Oh, our 2012 team could beat your team right now.’ I have for sure have the upper hand now, and they can’t say anything about it anymore.”

Off the field, Sergio’s is a man of many talents. Other sports Sosa play include basketball and baseball. However, a surprising talent of Sosa’s involves his voice.

Sosa recently joined the show choir at Brownsville Veterans, as well as the drama department.

Sergio said, “Every home game, we [Brownsville Veterans show choir] sing the national anthem. The guys joke with me, telling me to sing at practice and in the locker room, but once I put the pads on, it’s all business.”

Sergio’s love for football goes to his childhood. Without the game, Sosa believed he would not be where he is at in this point of his life.

“This sport means everything to me,” Sosa said. “It’s helped me grow thanks to my coaches and teammates, it’s taught me life lessons and it’s helped me created lifelong fiends.”

Sosa and the Chargers get ready for Friday, Dec. 8, as they face Smithson Valley in the Class 5A DI semifinals. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.