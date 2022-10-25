SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First-year Santa Rosa varsity football player Julius Olmedo covers a lot of ground when he steps on the field.

“He’ll go both ways,” says Santa Rosa head football coach Joe Marichalar. “Doing everything he can to help team be successful and win. When you have that unselfish mindset, what we call a Warriors mindset, good things are going to happen.”

When he’s not playing as a receiver or cornerback, Olmedo returns punts and kickoffs.

Last week against Monte Alto, Olmedo scored a pair of touchdowns, including one on a 64-yard punt return.

“I saw the cornerback, I saw him block well and I cut it in,” Olmedo said of his 64-yard touchdown. “I saw a hole from there and I took it all the way.”

The junior takes pride in playing a part in Santa Rosa’s resurgence.

The Warriors (6-2, 3-1) are on track to have their first winning season since 2013.

“It’s pretty cool because we haven’t had a winning season in like 10 years,” Olmedo said.

Marichalar took the job at Santa Rosa a month before the 2021 season kicked off. The Warriors finished with a 2-8 record.

With a whole year to prepare, the team is seeing it’s hard work pay off.

“A lot of credit goes to work ethic of the kids,” Marichalar said. “The coaching staff just constantly working on the mindset and believing things would get done.”

The Warriors will face Hebbronville on Friday.