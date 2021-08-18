Athlete of the Week: Samaret Caraballo

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Friday that Samaret Caraballo, who played for the volleyball team from 2019-21, is set to start her professional career with Vitória Sport Clube of Portuguese Volleyball League A1 this season.

For that, she is our Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.

Caraballo is one of three student-athletes from last year’s team to sign a professional contract, along with Pamela Moreira (2017-21) and Victoire Nama (2019-21), who will be playing with Vitrolles Sport Volley-Ball in France’s Fédération Française de Volley this season.

Caraballo was one of the most prolific passers in program history, ranking fifth all-time in digs per set (4.08) and tied for sixth in 20+ digs matches (10).

As a senior in 2020-21, Caraballo split time between outside hitter and libero, averaging 1.50 kills, 0.57 assists, 3.64 digs, and 0.14 blocks in 56 sets across 17 matches. She led the team in kills twice and digs 13 times. Caraballo reached double-figures in kills three times and digs 12 times en route to three double-doubles.

As the starting libero in 2019, Caraballo recorded 502 digs, the eighth-highest single-season total in program history, an average of 4.29 per set. She also served up 43 aces, tied for the 10th-highest single-season total in program history. Caraballo led the team in digs 26 times. She reached double-figures in digs 25 times, including 10 matches of 20+ digs.

Caraballo graduated from UTRGV in May with a Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies.