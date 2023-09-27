ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – PSJA Memorial’s Ryan Reyna commanded the Wolverine offense to a 5-0 start.

Reyna and the Wolverines are off to the program’s best start in over a decade. A big reason lies in Reyna’s football IQ.

The junior quarterback is the coaches’ extension on the field, calling out what he thinks will set up his team for success.

“He’s making us coaches look real smart,” Will Littleton, PSJA Memorial Head Football Coach, said. “When we call a bad play, he puts us in a good play and it goes for a touchdown. It looks like we called a good play, but it’s really Ryan just studying and doing what he needs to do at the line of scrimmage.”

While Ryan gets all the credit, he knows it’s an 11-man effort out on the field. The biggest key lies at winning the line of scrimmage.

Reyna pointed out his offensive line and their communication is crucial for offensive success.

“The O-line is finally communicating on the line,” Reyna said. “When we come to certain plays and we have to check out of it, they’re hearing and communicating their keys of blocking. That’s huge.”

Reyna’s 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame is also a big advantage for the Wolverines. On top of seeing over the line, he’s not afraid to lead block for his back.

For him, being physical is part of the game.

“You got to go down and get dirty at some times,” Reyna said. “I go out there and do for my running backs what they do for me when I have time to run the ball.”

Reyna and PSJA Memorial look to continue their hot start in district play. They host PSJA Southwest on Oct. 6.