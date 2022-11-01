ROMA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you throw a football in Roma football player David Galan’s direction, chances are the junior will catch the pigskin.

“David is a great player, he’s like a utility player for us,” said Roma head football coach Frank Villanueva. “Line him up at receiver, back up quarterback, running back, and obviously plays corner for us.”

Last Thursday, Galan made a pair of important plays late in the first-half against PSJA Southwest.

One defense, he intercepted a pass. Moments later, he caught a touchdown pass from his cousin, quarterback RJ Morales.

“I saw a corner come for me so I cut it up a bit,” Galan said. ” Went towards the ball and corner and pylon”.

His touchdown reception helped Roma (5-4, 2-2) take a 20-0 lead at the half. The Gladiators would go on to win 39-7.

Their confidence (is) up,” Villanueva said. “Can’t play if you don’t pass. They’ve done a great job all season long.”

“Excited, especially because the coaches wanted to do this for years,” Galan said. “They’re excited just like us. We have some seniors and freshman on varsity, we’re excited.”

Roma will close out regular season play at home on Friday against Mission Veterans.