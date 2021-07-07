Athlete of the week: Rodrigo Lopez

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The United Soccer League Championship announced Tuesday that RGV FC midfielder Rodrigo Lopez earned a spot on the USL Championship Team of the week.

That makes him the Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.

Lopez was an integral piece to the Toros 3-2 victory over the El Paso Locomotive on June 30. He recorded one goal, one assist, five shots, three key passes, and completed 26 out of 30 attempted passes.

The Toros hit the road on Wednesday to face the Austin Bold for the second time this season. The kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.