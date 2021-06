EDINBURG (KVEO) – Down but never out, the RGV FC Toros rallied from behind this weekend to beat Miami FC 4-2, headed by a hat trick from Elvis Amoh.

The forward landed four of his five shots on frame, and three in goal. He started off his scoring in the 51st minute off of a corner kick, added to it with a goal from a through-ball in the 67th, and added one more in injury time for good measure. For that, Elvis Amoh has earned Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.