HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo Boys Soccer team has been the talk of the Rio Grande Valley over the past week.

The Pirates won the UIL 4A state championship on April 14 beating Palestine, 3-0, in the championship game.

Hidalgo senior forward Reynaldo Cantu was the team’s standout player in the playoffs.

His journey to the state tournament got underway during last year’s postseason. The forward suffered a torn ACL in the playoffs.

“I needed to work a lot with my therapist, Coach Paul,” Cantu said. “I was in therapy for six months. He always told me you need to be a state champ. This is your senior year, you’re a good player.”

Cantu gained some extra pounds during the long layoff.

Nonetheless, he kept on scoring goals while trying to regain his fitness.

He stepped up when it mattered the most.

In the state semifinal, Cantu scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute to go against San Elizario.

In the state title game, Cantu found the back of the net twice in the first five minutes of the game.

Cantu went from doubting himself after the injury to winning a state title and earning the championship game’s MVP award.

His astonishing displays will be remembered by those close to him for a long time.

“It’s like a movie,” said interim Hidalgo boys soccer coach Esteban Alegria. “I hope ESPN makes a 30 for 30 about us one day. At the end of the day, it’s all him and all glory to the boys.”

The senior forward is currently in talks with schools to play on the collegiate level.

Hidalgo’s state championship is the second in school history. The Pirates won the 4A state championship in 2009.