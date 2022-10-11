PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When the Port Isabel Tarpons hit the football field, they look to their senior quarterback, Rudy Barrera, for guidance.

“He runs the offense,” said senior lineman Jayden Gonzalez. “He knows in the back of his head, natural for him, he knows where to put the ball for each back.”

Barrera took over as the team’s starting quarterback last year. He helped Port Isabel reach the second round of the playoffs.

He made it his mission to master the playbook as he entered his senior year.

“I know everything and when we work on passing plays, it seems to be good,” Barrera said.

Barrera has helped this year’s team win six of their first seven games.

The Tarpons’ next game will be their district-opener, against Raymondville.

The Bearkats haven’t given up more than 14 points against their four Valley opponents this season.

“Our defense is ready, our offense is ready,” Barrera said. “Practicing hard the last few weeks.”

“I think we’ll lineup pretty well, see where we’re at as far as, how good our offense is,” Gonzalez added. “A good offense against a good defense, who wouldn’t want to see that.”

Raymondville will host Port Isabel on Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.