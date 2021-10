PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A few weeks remain in the regular season for high school football, and to PSJA is where we head for our Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.

Jaime Lopez was the key to the PSJA Bears success in their 63-15 win over La Joya on Thursday night. Lopez threw for 394 yards and five touchdowns and ran in a touchdown himself.

The win helped to keep the Bears in contention for a playoff spot. This week they face Edinburg North at Richard Flores Stadium at 7:30 pm.