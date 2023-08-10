RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo senior Micah Ela Hernandez is a standout athlete. In addition to being a standout member of the cheer team, she also runs track, plays volleyball, and competes in powerlifting.

Her true love is cheerleading.

“I’ve been doing cheerleading since I was three years old,” Hernandez said. “Been my whole life.”

When she’s not on the mat in practice, she’s in the air.

“I let the girls throw me up,” Hernandez said. “I do whatever they want me to do.”

“Her ability to fly, she’s fearless in the air,” added Rio Hondo Cheer coach Elida Serna. “Big asset to the team.”

When the competition gets tough, Hernandez elevates her game.

Hernandez was awarded the Top All-American award at a National Cheerleaders Association camp in San Antonio.

“To receive All-American award is elite in itself,” said Serna. “To be Top All-American is unheard of for Rio Hondo. First in program history.”

“It’s been my dream to get it,” Hernandez said. “Finally did it my senior year.”

Hernandez also received a Pin it Forward award, which is given to cheerleaders who show great values, such as leadership.

In addition to Micah Ela’s individual success, the Bobcats excelled as a team in San Antonio.

“We were able to get first in band chant, cheer, and chant,” Serna said. “All those things you can perform on a Friday night.”

Their displays on Friday night football games are rehearsals for their main objective, to put on a great showing at the UIL State Spirit Championships in January.