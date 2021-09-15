Athlete of the Week: Max Alaniz-Choy

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week’s Valley Sports Central Athlete of the week has more than one way of getting his team on the scoreboard on Friday nights.

McAllen Memorial Mustang junior Max Alaniz-Choy went for 322 yards with two touchdowns on 33 carries, as well as seven for seven in point-after attempts.

Alaniz-Choy doubles as a running back and kicker for the Mustangs, and was in their 53-9 win over La Joya Palmview on Friday night.

For that, he is Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week.