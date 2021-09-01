Athlete of the Week: Luis Briseno

MISSION (KVEO) – Week one of high school football is in the books and it left no shortage of stacked highlight reels. One in particular – a nail-biter until the very end, Mission’s 13-12 win over crosstown rival Mission Veterans.

The key in this game, winning the turnover battle. Mission senior safety Luis Briseno made his presence known in the backfield early, snagging the first interception of the night.

He continued his dominance on defense, grabbing three total interceptions and four tackles. Briseno also had 44 receiving yards on the offensive end of the ball.

For his performance, he has earned Valley Sports Central’s Athlete of the week.

The Mission Eagles continue their season hosting the Weslaco Panthers at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7:00 p.m.