Athlete of the week: Los Fresnos Softball’s Katelyn Perez

LOS FRESNOS (KVEO) — The Los Fresnos Lady Falcons are the final RGV team standing in the UIL State Playoffs, and a big reason behind that is sophomore pitcher, Katelyn Perez.

Perez helped lead the Lady Falcons to a two-game sweep of Weslaco in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs last weekend.

She held the Lady Panthers to only one run in game one and helped the team rally in game two. The Lady Falcons will face Bowe in the semi-final round in Corpus Christi starting on Friday.

The schedule for the three-game series can be found below, the winner will advance to the regional finals.

LOS FRESNOS V. BOWIE, CORPUS CHRISTI CABANISS FIELD

Game 1: Friday May, 21 at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday May, 22 at 1 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday 3 p.m., if necessary