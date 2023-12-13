MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes basketball standout Leah Adame’s name and likeness can be found on posters and signs at Mercedes High School’s gym.

Adame is a multi-sport athlete.

In addition to playing basketball for the Tigers, Adame is also a part of the volleyball, track and field and cheerleading teams at Mercedes.

“She’s in all these events, she’s kind of the face of the school this year,” said Mercedes girls basketball coach Santiago Rivas.

Her favorite sport is basketball.

She learned a valuable lesson about the game while playing with her older brothers.

“My brother Brandon, I remember playing outside our house, he wouldn’t let me score,” Adame said. “That’s when I learned that If if was going to be out there playing I had to be tough.”

The toughness and skills she developed earned her a spot on the varsity team as a freshman.

“She’s my first freshman to start varsity,” Rivas said.

Adame recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career in a victory over Sharyland.

“Has a knack to get to the basket,” Rivas said about Adame. “She’s tough down there. She can shoot and drive. I think her best quality is her leadership.”

When she’s not leading on the court, Adame is leader in the classroom.

“Right now, I’m the valedictorian,” Adame said. “Hopefully it stays that way, right. Fingers crossed. Kind of hard juggling both athletics and academics.”

She plans on leaving Mercedes with more than a high school degree.

“I should graduate with my associate’s from STC,” Adame said. “I’ have a 4.0 GPA.”

Adame comes from an athletic family. Her older brothers played sports at Mercedes.

Her parents are coaches at the high school.

“So proud of her,” said her father, Roger, who is the head football coach at Mercedes. “She’s driven and motivated. The competitiveness you get here in athletic arena, she carries over into academics.”

After high school, the standout student-athlete would like to continue her academic career at the University of Texas.