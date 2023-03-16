EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Keyshawn Garcia continues to outrun the competition as he sets his mind on a state title.

Garcia, a senior at Edinburg North, competes in the mid-distance events for track & field. Garcia has already gotten off to a hot start this season.

He took home two gold medals at the Border Olympics in Laredo. Garcia posted a 1:52.72 time in the 800m event and a 49.06 time in the 400m event. Both times were also personal bests for Garcia.

Keyshawn earned High Points Athlete at the Border Olympics.

“Nobody’s been close to him because he’s got that special thing in him that he can take off when he wants to,” said Homer Martinez, Edinburg North Distance Coach.

Garcia setting records has been a trend his entire track career. Keyshawn has competed at the varsity level for four years.

He has also competed in all distance categories. Last year, Garcia competed in the shorter distance events.

However, this year, Martinez pushed him to compete in the mid-distance events, a category Martinez believes can get him to the next level.

Garcia realized his potential to thrive on the track during his freshman year.

“When I got to high school, made the varsity team, and started beating the seniors, I got real comfortable with it,” said Keyshawn Garcia, senior at Edinburg North. “I set the record for the McAllen meet and the Border Olympic meet. That will pretty much stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Garcia was introduced to track and field in the third grade. Since then, his eyes have been set on one thing: a state title.

Keyshawn has the words ‘state’ written on his shoes to remind him what he is running for.

Not only that, Garcia said, “once he makes it to state, he wants to qualify for nationals and try out for the USA team.”