RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo football team smashed Hidalgo in week three, 72-28.

Junior Bobcat receiver and linebacker Keyan Lopez played a big role in the Bobcats’ victory.

On Rio Hondo’s first play from scrimmage, quarterback Ruben Atkinson launched a ball to Lopez, who caught it and strolled into the endzone to open the scoring.

“As we’re growing as an offense, he’s really coming into his own,” said Rio Hondo head football coach Rocky James. “Ruben is doing a good job of getting him the ball. Keyan can get open. He’s a really fast kid.”

“It’s fun to work with Ruben,” Lopez said. “We’re friends, we’re close and we get along well. Good chemistry. So, being able to build that with him is cool.”

The long touchdown connection was just the start of a memorable night for the Lopez.

Later in the first half, the Bobcats blocked a punt. Lopez scooped up the ball and ran to the endzone for his second touchdown of the night.

“About being in the right place at the right time,” Lopez said. “I had Smiley coming in to block it. It was supposed to be me to block it. If he can do it and I can get the ball, that works for me.”

Lopez, who was an all-state linebacker in 2022, also returned an interception for a touchdown.

It was the first time he had scored a touchdown in each phase, in one game.

“It’s crazy to think I did that,” Lopez said. “It’s hardly ever done really. So, it’s super exciting for me.”

“Big-time leader for us, offensively and defensively,” added James. “He’s my middle linebacker. Really controls everything. Knows what everybody’s job is. Puts people in the right positions. Offensively, a big-time threat. A deep threat.”

Rio Hondo, which has a 2-1 record, will host Ingleside in a non-district contest on Friday night.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.