EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – UTRGV Women’s basketball ended its 10-game losing streak behind a strong performance from transfer guard Kade Hackerott.

The Vaqueros won their first game of the season against Sam Houston State after beginning the season 0-10.

UTRGV has been riddled with injuries to key pieces in its rotation, but Hackerott stepped up in a big way. A 19-point, 13 rebound performance propelled the Vaqueros to a 66-58 win vs. the Bearkats.

The win came as a major sigh of relief to Hackerott and the Vaquero squad.

“It’s great,” Hackerott said. “We struggled the first part of the season. To get the first win is sometimes the hardest step, so hopefully we can take that win and build off of it for the rest of the season.”

Hackerott transferred to UTRGV after three seasons at the University of Central Missouri, a Division II school.

Kade brought experience to a UTRGV team that finished 12-18 a season ago. Head coach Lane Lord praised her ability to learn quickly and command his team once she stepped on the floor.

Hackerott high-fives teammate Taylor Meyners

“She’s such a smart player,” Lord said. “Her basketball IQ is like having another coach out there on the floor. Hopefully, she can continue to lead us and give us that success we need on offense.”

Hackerott’s journey to the Rio Grande Valley also reunited her with her father, associate head coach Kevin Hackerott.

Kevin coached Kade at Goddard High School in Wichita, Kansas. Her commitment to UCM also happened at the same time Kevin took the job at UTRGV.

Once Kade decided to transfer, the opportunity to be reunited with her father once again was something she could not pass up.

Associate Head Coach Kevin Hackerott

“There’s no words really to describe it,” Hackerott said. The chance to play for your dad at a Division I school is pretty crazy, so I’m super excited and super grateful. It’s awesome playing for him. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

While this season has already been special for Kade, it’s even more special for Kevin.

“It’s been such a fun time for me to watch her grow and develop,” Hackerott said. “This opportunity to experience all this at the same time is a special deal for us.”

Kade and the Vaqueros look to build off their first win of the season in conference play. They travel to Nacogdoches to face Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 4.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.