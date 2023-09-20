PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA North senior football player Julius Arredondo is known for his versatility.

The Raiders know he’ll impact the game, wherever he lines up on the field.

“He blocks just as big as hogs up front,” said PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaufmann. “He’s one of our best receivers. He does a great job anywhere you stick him.”

The tight end began the season under center, filling in for injured quarterback Ale Aparicio.

“Honestly, I really don’t care what position I play, as long I get the ball,” Arredondo said. “I just want to be able to make my own moves and my own scores.”

Arredondo, who grew up playing quarterback, showed off a wide range of skills in PSJA North’s 56-0 win against McAllen.

The senior scored rushing, throwing and receiving touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

“Showed that I could throw the ball, run the ball and catch the ball,” Arredondo said. “Just want to show everybody what I can do.”

“Julius is an all-around great person,” Kaufmann said. “A lot of times, kids get in there and worry about the moment. Jules doesn’t worry about that type of stuff.”

Julian’s position on the field going forward is unknown now that Aparicio, who started last year at quarterback, is back from injury.

What the Raiders do know, is Arredondo will get the job done, wherever he’s asked to play.

“It may be he goes back where he was at tight end and catch passes,” Kaufmann said. “He’s one of our best blockers.”

PSJA North will take on Vela in a crucial District 15-5A Division I contest on Friday night at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

The winner will most likely go no to win the district title.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

We’ll broadcast live from Richard Flores Stadium leading up to kick-off.