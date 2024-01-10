PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Palmview guard Joe Gonzalez shares his passion for the game of basketball with his father, Joe Moncada.

The junior already eclipsed 1,000 career points as the Lobos are off to a 19-8 start to their basketball season.

1,000 career points was a milestone Gonzalez set at the start of his high school career. However, Gonzalez said he is far from finished.

“It was amazing because I dreamed of this since I got to high school,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve been talking to my Dad about it, so now 2,000 points is the milestone for my senior year. It’s been a great experience so far.”

Gonzalez is what many in the basketball community refer to as a gym rat. Dictionary.com defined it as “an exercise and fitness enthusiast who spends a lot of time at the gym, working out frequently or for long periods of time.”

Gonzalez’s work off the court consists of 800-1,000 shots a day. Joe has sacrificed as much time as he can to get better. A huge motivating factor for his work ethic comes from his father, Joe Moncada.

Moncada said, “800-1,000 shots a day, that was just to warm up. That wasn’t even the actual drills, but he goes through a lot of training. He has his training with the school now, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get away from my training.”

Gonzalez reflected on the countless hours spent with Moncada. As time has progressed, their father-son bond has grown.

“He would force me to get up and work out,” Gonzalez said. “Now, it’s a good experience to have my Dad there by my side, by my whole career, and I love him, man.”

Joe has started all three years of his high school career on the varsity squad. During his three years, Gonzalez has seen his role grow within the Palmview program.

Head Coach Albert Carillo relied on his scoring ability early on. Now, Carillo pushes Gonzalez to be a leader for his team both on and off the floor.

“He’s grown as a leader,” Carillo said. “Last year, he grew a lot as a leader, and this year, he’s just taken on the role right where he left off last year. He’s grown as a player, also. He involves everybody else on the team, so he’s making his teammates better.”

The Lobos have never won a district title in boys basketball, a storyline that fuels Gonzalez and his team to make it happen this season.

So far, Palmview is off to a 2-1 record in District 30-5A play. For this team, capturing the district title is their ultimate goal in 2024.

“A district title is our goal,” Gonzalez said. “ We need to go get more wins and finish the season 13-0.”

Palmview gets set for another district game on Friday, Jan. 12, as they host Cigarroa at 7:30 p.m.