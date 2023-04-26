HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Jazmine Thompson has ‘thrown’ herself into the conversation of taking home a medal at the UIL Track & Field State Meet.

The Harlingen High School junior has dominated the discus and shot put events all season long. However, Thompson’s track journey began as a runner.

Jazmine originally ran track in order to stay in shape for basketball. Her coaches decided her skill set would be best suited on the field.

She then traded in her track spikes for the discus and shot put.

“She had the physical attributes of somebody who might be interested in throwing,” Hickel Woolery, Harlingen Girls Head Track Coach said. “When I first saw her, I was like, man, she looks the part. I could definitely do some good work with this girl when I get her, so I made sure I went and introduced myself, and from there, we started working early, and the story tells itself.”

Thompson went on to qualify for the State Meet as a sophomore. She failed to place, but other coaches and athletes took notice of her potential.

Failing to medal drove Thompson to get better in the offseason. She said “There is no offseason, really. I also do summer track, so it’s become a lifestyle.”

Jazmine has set personal bests in both the discus (149-08.50 ft.) and shot put (45-03.25 ft.) this season.

At the Area 31/32-6A Meet, Thompson took home first place in both events. Now getting ready for regionals and state, she knows her numbers have to be better.

“For regionals and state, I want PR’s,” said Jazmine Thompson, junior thrower. “I just want to keep breaking records. All the records I have right now, I’ve broken myself.”

Thompson’s numbers have already drawn the attention of college coaches. With another year left to improve, the sky’s the limit for the Harlingen Cardinal.

“She’s already there as a junior,” said Woolery. “I think the sky’s the limit really for her. Next year, she should be, really, one of the best athletes in the nation.”

Thompson sets her focus on the Regional Meet on April 29-30, in San Antonio.