Athlete of the Week: Harlingen’s Jose Garcia

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Harlingen High’s Jose Garcia made his name known at the UIL Class 6A State Track and Field Championships at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin on Saturday, taking the state title for the 100-meter dash with a wind-aided time of 10.0 seconds. With that achievement, Garcia is Valley Sports Central’s Athlete of the Week.

Garcia also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 24 feet and one inch, and second in the 200 with a time of 20.59 seconds. He is not currently committed to a university to continue his athletic career but hopes to get the opportunity to do so.