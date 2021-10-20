Athlete of The Week: Harlingen Cardinal Defense

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than one player earned their part of this week’s Valley Sports Central Athlete of the week.

The Harlingen Cardinal’s defensive game was nothing if not a team effort in the team’s 17-0 win over the San Benito Greyhounds in the Battle of the Arroyo last Friday.

The Cardinals held the Greyhounds to their first scoreless game of the season and only their second loss. A goal-line stand at the end of the 4th capped off with a Harlingen interception sealed the deal for the Cardinals.

Harlingen sits at 3-1 just behind the Harlingen South Hawks in the 32-6A district standings. They will face a talented Los Fresnos team on Friday night.

