EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Georgina Alaniz became a three-time state champ in girl’s powerlifting, earning her Athlete of the Week honors.

The Senior from Edcouch-Elsa High School was introduced to the sport of powerlifting her freshman year of high school.

Powerlifting has grown in popularity across the state of Texas. Competitors, like Alaniz, have taken the sport by storm, and there are no signs of it slowing down.

“We maybe had 700 girls going to state last year,” said Patrick Boutwell, girl’s powerlifting coach at Edcouch-Elsa High School. “This year we doubled that. 1,400 girls were at state this year, and it’s gotten so big, and girls are getting so strong.”

Alaniz competes in the 132-pound weight class in Class 5A Division II.

She set the state record for her combined total of 1,015 pounds. across three lifts: the squat, the bench press, and the deadlift.

Alaniz set the state record for the squat, 430 pounds, and the deadlift, 380 pounds. Despite the performance, Alaniz wanted more.

Courtesy: Georgina Alaniz

“Given the fact that I wasn’t satisfied with how I ended it, I’m still glad that I was able to three-peat,” said Georgina Alaniz, senior powerlifter at Edcouch-Elsa.

It’s been a long journey for Alaniz in powerlifting. Alaniz’s mother was not pleased with her trying out for the sport.

She feared injury would be too big of a risk for Georgina.

However, after winning her first state title, her mother had a change of heart.

“After I brought home that state title, I was like, if you let me stay, it may lead me somewhere, and it eventually did,” said Alaniz.

The senior was not satisfied after her first title. She made it a goal to continue getting stronger.

The titles were just part of the process for Alaniz. The hard work and dedication she has put into the sport is also undeniable.

“Georgina turned out to be our leader,” said Boutwell. “She’s a coach’s dream. Her goals were always set at the beginning of every year, and she always reached them. She wanted to break two records this year, she broke both of them.”

The three-time state champ is the standard for girls powerlifting in the Rio Grande Valley. She said her mindset is what led to her success.

“You have to build courage,” said Alaniz. “If you don’t build any of that, things just might not go the way you want it to. Powerlifting has a place in my heart where I feel like it’s always going to be there, no matter what.”