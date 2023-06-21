EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Fabian Diaz enters the main event vs. Ivan Delgado undefeated in his professional career.

The 19-year-old from Edinburg is off to a 4-0 start. The match at Payne Arena will be the first time Diaz headlines a boxing card.

“It’s super exciting,” said Fabian Diaz, professional boxer in the 137 pound weight class. “Finally, I get to show my skills to everyone here in the Valley and really show them really what I’m about.”

Diaz competed in over 100 amateur bouts before he turned pro. His father, Rene Diaz, has been in his corner from day one.

Rene was a professional fighter himself before he pivoted to training his son. His experience and knowledge in the ring are things he has passed on to Fabian.

“I know what to expect, what to do, what to train and basically walk a straight line,” said Rene Diaz, Fabian Diaz’s father and trainer. “He is doing it so far. He’s just an amazing athlete.”

Boxing has a huge presence here in the Rio Grande Valley. The Diazs have used that to their advantage, teaming up with the Figueroas to further his career in the ring.

“I just want to thank Omar Figueroa Sr., for getting us into the professional stage and Showtime,” said Rene Diaz. “He’s a great friend. Big shoutout to Brandon and Omar Figueroa Jr., two WBC champs. We teamed up with them, and we’re going to bring the third one back to South Texas, like they say the 956.”

As for Diaz’s future, his eyes are set on the gold in more than one weight class.

“I want to get a belt,” said Diaz. “A WBC belt at 135 and 140 pound weight classes. I want to take over those two divisions.”

Diaz will face Ivan Delgado in the 137 pound division on July 28th.