PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Ethan Guerra’s three touchdowns in the first half of the Area Round set the tone for a big PSJA North win.

The Raiders advanced to the third round for the second straight year after a 42-7 victory against Victoria East.

PSJA North Head Coach Marcus Kaufmann said his team’s success came from their laser focus week-in to week-out.

“They’re acting like it’s week one,” Kaufmann said. “They’re working their way to do what they need to do. They know it’s one week at a time, and our goals are lofty around here every single year, and every single year, it’s trying to be better than the team before.”

Guerra capped off the second-round win with four total touchdowns. PSJA North entered the ball game without their leading rusher, Jason Montes.

Without Montes, the sophomore knew he had to step up in a big way. He also acknowledged his success starting with his offensive linemen.

“I knew we had to score early to get the momentum going,” Guerra said. “If I didn’t have my offensive lineman, I wouldn’t be able to do anything like this.”

Guerra’s performance did not come by surprise to this PSJA North team. The strength of the Raider offense all season long came from its three reliable backs in Guerra, Montes and Jaden Fuentes.

“If all three guys get more touches, they’ll be the best back in the Valley, I feel like. We told Ethan he was going to take the majority of the touches tonight. He stepped up like a man,” Kaufmann said.

PSJA North has a date with Brownsville Veterans on Friday, Nov. 24, with a chance of reaching the Region IV-5A DI final on the line.

With the status of Montes and Fuentes unclear entering the game, Guerra’s focus remains clear.

“Job’s not done. We’re planning to go to State and keep going farther,” Guerra said.

PSJA North’s match up with Brownsville Veterans is set for 4 p.m. at PSJA Stadium.