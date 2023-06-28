MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Esteban Gonzalez stays right at home with his commitment to play golf at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

The McAllen Memorial graduate led the way for the Mustang golf program the past four years.

Gonzalez and the Mustangs reached the State Tournament this past season for the first time in 21 years.

The chemistry and bond the team shared were two keys for their success on the course.

“We would all stay out here practicing long hours and everything,” said Esteban Gonzalez, UTRGV golf commit. “Two of my best friends are on the team and they’re still my best friends, so it was just special because of the people who were in it.”

Gonzalez finished his high school career full of accolades. Esteban was named the All-Valley Freshman of the Year (2019-20), an individual qualifier for state (2020-21) and a two-time All-Valley Boys Golfer of the Year (2020-21 and 2021-22).

Gonzalez also posted a 71.75 stroke average his senior season, the lowest in the RGV.

His success was not a surprise to those around him. McAllen Memorial Head Golf Coach Celso Gonzales knew he would be something special prior to his arrival at McAllen Memorial High School.

“We actually started about eight years ago with South Texas PGA summer golf,” said Gonzales. “That’s when I was introduced to Esteban and his family. He has a great family. I knew then that we had something special.”

Esteban was originally a baseball player at a young age.

Once he stepped on the golf course with his father, Raul Gonzalez, Raul saw the potential and passion his son had for the game of golf.

Soon after, Esteban’s baseball bat was traded in for golf clubs, a decision both of them thought was best.

“We’re watching the College World Series the other day and he [Esteban] asked me, ‘Do you think I could have been one of those kids?’” said Raul Gonzalez. “I said, ‘I don’t know Esteban, but you know what, you’re still gonna go play division one golf.’ Just the other day, he taught me how to pick up the golf ball with a putter. I’d never done that before.”

Esteban now prepares for the Division-I level at UTRGV. Staying close to home was always in the back of his mind.

With the new facilities for the program at Champion Lakes Golf Course, the decision to stay in the Valley was a no-brainer.

“They’re growing the facilities and everything in the athletic department,” said Esteban Gonzalez. “They just got a new coach. He’s really cool, so with everything going on at the university, why would I want to leave? I mean, it’s perfect here.”

Gonzalez not only hopes to succeed at the next level. He hopes to be an inspiration to future golfers in the Valley.

“It was nonstop practice for a lot of years,” said Esteban Gonzalez. “I know you have to make a couple sacrifices with your social life and everything. I’ve missed a couple of birthdays, but I mean, if it’s what you want to do, it’s all worth it in the end.”

“I’m a firm believer that there’s nothing better than to represent your home,” said Raul Gonzalez. “This is where he grew up, in the Valley. He’s gonna represent a lot of the kids that have been playing here for years.”