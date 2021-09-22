Athlete of The Week: Emily Zapata

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Women’s Soccer player Emily Zapata is only a junior, but she is already making it into the school’s record books.

Zapata scored two goals against Our Lady of the Lake on Sept. 16, officially surpassing Sarah Bonney’s career scoring record of 27, putting Zapata at 29.

Zapata is tied at third in the Western Athletic Conference for goals scored this season with four. For that, she earns Valley Sports Central’s Athlete of the Week.

The Vaqueros are back in action on Friday at Chicago State, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m.