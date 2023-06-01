SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Emily Delgado’s complete game shutout has San Benito in the Final Four for the first time in eight years.

The senior pitched all seven innings of game two’s win against San Antonio East Central in the Region IV-6A final. Delgado also drove in three runs in game one, en route to a 11-1 win.

It’s the trust in her teammates that has given her so much success on the diamond this season.

“I know that I have a defense behind me,” said Emily Delgado, senior pitcher. “I can hear my coaches telling me to let the ball in play because my defense is going to be behind me, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Delgado has played all four years on varsity at San Benito. She is one of seven seniors on the squad this season.

For her, being with the team every day has brought her joy all season long.

“I love being out here,” said Delgado. “I love being out here when it’s hot, cold, or raining. We have the indoor facility. I just love spending time with them and I think that’s what makes us so special.”

Emily has seen her role grow during her four years. Once a freshman, she’s now a senior that leads by example.

She has embodied what San Benito softball is all about.

“She’s going to give you whatever she’s got,” said Elias Martinez, San Benito Softball Head Coach. “She’s just so talented and so humble that anywhere you put her in the field, she’s going to work hard to make you proud of her.”

Delgado never forgets where she came from. She acknowledged the previous Greyhound seniors that prepared her for her time.

Her time, however, is coming to an end. It’s now Delgado’s turn to pass the torch.

“I know they’re going to be successful at whatever they do and whatever they choose to do,” she said. “They’re a great group of girls, and I’m so happy I get to spend so much time with them.”

Delgado and the Greyhounds are ready for Pearland in the semifinals in Austin on Friday, June 2, at 4 p.m.