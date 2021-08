EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In his first career start, RGV FC Toros Eduin Quero scored the first and game-winning goal in the Toros 3-0 win over the Real Monarchs on Aug. 4.

For that, he earns Valley Central Sport’s Athlete of the Week.

In the 19th minute, Quero had a beautiful strike from outside the 18th sailing well over the Monarch’s keeper’s head. The goal was his first in his career debut.

The Toros return to play on Saturday hosting Switchbacks FC at H-E-B Park.