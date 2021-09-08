Athlete of The Week: Donna North Chiefs

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There is no “I” in team and that is why the Valley Sports Central Athlete of the Week needs to go to the entire squad.

The Donna North Chiefs broke a 30-game losing streak last Friday over the Juarez-Lincoln Huskies, winning 30-14.

The win was truly a team effort, quarterback Robert Gomez ran for 3 touchdowns and threw for two.

The Special Teams unit forced three turnovers, and the defense held the Huskies to zero points in the second half. The win is the first for second-year head coach Juan Cuevas.

The Chiefs will continue their season visiting La Feria on Friday, with kick-off at 7:30 p.m.