SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – David De La Cruz puts the basketball team before himself at Santa Rosa. The boys basketball team is shooting for its fourth consecutive district title in 2024.

De La Cruz, a senior guard, scored 36 points in the Warriors’ 100-45 victory over Progreso.

When he was told his stats from the game, he deflected all the credit. To De La Cruz, his success is the team’s success.

“I know I dropped 36 points, but it wasn’t just me,” De La Cruz said. “It was the post, the shooting guards. It was everybody. We just worked all together as a team.”

De La Cruz is one of five seniors on Santa Rosa’s team this year. While there is plenty of familiarity with each other, the team had to adjust to first year head coach Nate Garza.

Garza took the job after eight seasons at San Perlita.

Two big things Garza has noticed from De La Cruz are his coachability and willingness to buy into the culture of the program.

“He’s a young man that has done the right things for us,” Garza said. “He’s worked extremely hard. He’s a great team player. Not only can he score the ball, he’s also great at rebounding. He’s at the top of our team as far as assists go, and he just does everything the right way.”

De La Cruz has no problem putting points in the score column for the Warriors on game day. However, he is unselfish by nature.

“I just love seeing my team succeed,” De La Cruz said. “If I score 30 points, I want to see you score 40 points. I want everyone to do good, not just me.”

For De La Cruz, basketball has always been his escape from reality. Not immune from the everyday struggles in life, De La Cruz used basketball as an outlet to work through any of his problems.

It’s a love for the game that few possess.

“Once I step on the court, everything just goes away,” De La Cruz said. “It’s like medicine, like, with basketball, everything goes away. All my pain, all my thoughts, everything. It’s just the net, the ball and me.”

De La Cruz and the Warriors are off to a 7-9 record with a 2-1 start to District 32-3A play. As district play begins, Santa Rosa has one goal: repeat as district champs.

It’s a special season for De La Cruz and the other four seniors, and head coach Garza knows that.

While he will continue the winning tradition at Santa Rosa High, Garza knows it starts with this special group of seniors.

“I wish I would’ve been here before to coach him, you know, more years, but I’m blessed to coach him one year and we’ll make the most of it,” Garza said.

The Warriors continue district play on Friday, Dec. 29. They travel to Brownsville to face IDEA Sports Park at 12:30 p.m.