MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The tennis court is Dante Alejandro’s home away from home.

“I own the court,” Alejandro said.

Dante is legally blind.

He has a tough time seeing distant objects.

The Mission teenager is overcoming his visual impairment thanks to the game he loves.

“It’s a great feeling when you’re on the court,” Alejandro said. “You can be in control.”

Dante plays blind tennis competitively.

The equipment used in blind tennis is different than conventional tennis.

The balls used in blind tennis are bigger. They also have beads inside of them to help players track and hit the ball.

“I do play conventional tennis as well,” said Alejandro. “That also sharpens the mind. It’s good to be active. The ball is way faster than the blind tennis ball.”

Dante began playing blind tennis when he was 8 years old.

He says it was not easy at first.

“Pretty difficult, not only because I was young, but the visual impairment also affected me a lot,” said Alejandro. “I wouldn’t hit the ball sometimes or I’d miss it. I never gave up. Always persistent.”

Dante has come a long way since his start in the sport.

He wll represent the United States at the International Blind Sport Federation (IBSA) World Games in Birmingham, England.

“He’s the only boys and girls club athlete, only city of Mission athlete, only athlete in the United States representing us out there,” said Rick Venecia, the director at the Mission Boys and Girls Club. “Huge for all of our organizations and huge for Dante.”

The World Games get underway on Aug. 18.

“Very exciting opportunity,” Alejandro said. “Not many kids, I’m sure, get the opportunity to represent not only where they’re from, but their country, in other cities and places of the world.”

Dante will be a busy young man in the fall.

Once he returns from England, he will focus on his studies at UTRGV.