MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chukwubueze Ikondu’s journey to the State meet spanned more than 6,000 miles and an opportunity in the U.S.

The Sharyland senior qualified for the State meet in the discus. Ikondu set the Sharyland school record with a throw of 193.2 feet at the Area meet two weeks ago.

“After the district meet, we thought at area, let’s hit 180,” said R.C. de la Fuente, Sharyland throws coach. “Then, he threw that 193 at regionals, and I was like, wow.”

It’s been a long journey to the top for Ikondu. Ikondu was born in Lagos, Nigeria. In 2020, he and his family moved to the U.S. for a better life with better opportunities.

Ikondu had already graduated high school by the time he was 15. However, he was advised to go back for more opportunities.

One of those opportunities was high school sports. Ikondu immediately fell in love with the sport of track and field. At first, he was a runner in the Rattler program, but they quickly changed that.

“When I got him, I mean, you could see the potential that he had,” said de la Fuente. “He has all the intangibles of being a great thrower: the height, the wingspan, the long arms, and the big hands.”

Ikondu was a work in progress. He and Coach de la Fuente started from scratch, learning the form of a thrower.

Ikondu immediately found his niche: the discus.

Chukwubueze continued to work on his form and hit the weight room. Fast forward to this year, Ikondu has thrown P.R. after P.R.

“I just want to go to practice and try to beat my former P.R. because the aim is to P.R. every day,” said Ikondu.

He now prepares for the State meet where he will face off against another top 10 thrower in the nation.

With a higher level of competition, Ikondu’s expectations have risen heading into the meet.

“The key is always to have high expectations because when you have high expectations, the drive to reach the expectations is high too,” said Ikondu.

Ikondu’s feats have drawn interest from Division-I programs, but getting a quality education is something the young man values.

Ikondu hopes to make a name for himself outside his reputation as a thrower. He hopes to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Ikondu will compete at the State meet in Austin at 9 a.m., Friday, May 12.