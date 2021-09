MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen High School junior wide receiver Christian Echazarreta was a key target in the Bulldog’s 42-28 win over Brownsville Porter on Thursday night at Sam’s Stadium.

Echazarretta snagged seven passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns. For that, he is Valley Sports Central’s Athlete of the Week.

McAllen has a bye week before returning to action against Weslaco East on Oct. 7 at McAllen Memorial Stadium. The kick-off is set for 7 p.m.