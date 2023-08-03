EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV student-athlete Ashton McCorry knows a thing or two about being a soccer goalie.

“I went on to be a two-time goalkeeper of the year in Kansas for 5A,” McCorry said. “I tied the record for most shutouts at Bishop Carroll.”

The last time she played competitive soccer was in high school, more than five years ago.

McCorry came down to the Rio Grande Valley to play basketball for the UTRGV women’s basketball team last year.

A conversation between UTRGV women’s soccer associate coach Audra Larson and UTRGV women’s basketball head coach Lane Lord, led her back to the pitch.

“He happened to mention that they had an all-state goalkeeper on the team,” said UTRGV women’s soccer head coach Mark Foster. “And that’s when we started dreaming. Oh my gosh, there could be the answer right in front of us.”

McCorry jumped at the opportunity.

“Honestly the field and sitting on the grass and the goal was always my place to go,” McCorry said.

The former high school soccer standout is making her presence felt on the UTRGV women’s soccer team.

“She brings a lot of positive energy,” Foster said. “She’s a great person, great leader, and even though she’s got the gloves back on for a few months, she’s brought confidence into that position as well.”

McCorry has a busy schedule in August.

She’ll take off for Puerto Rico with the women’s basketball team in less than a week.

When she returns, her focus will switch back to soccer.

The women’s soccer team’s season gets underway on Aug. 18 against Southeastern Louisiana.